Liberman 'working to cancel' COVID-19 Green Pass

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is "working to cancel" the Green Pass for Israelis vaccinated against COVID-19, he announced in a tweet on Tuesday.
The Green Pass "directly damages the economy, daily functioning and spreads panic within the public," Liberman stated on Twitter.
"There is no medical and epidemiological basis for the Green Pass," Liberman added. "I am working...to cancel the Green Pass in order to maintain our day-to-day lives."
אין היגיון רפואי ואפידמיולוגי בתו ירוק, ועל כך מסכימים מומחים רבים. מה שיש זו פגיעה ישירה בכלכלה, בתפקוד היומיומי ובנוסף תרומה לא קטנה לפאניקה בציבור. אני פועל מול כל הגורמים על מנת לבטל את התו הירוק ולשמור על שגרת חיים נורמלית לכולנו.— אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) January 18, 2022