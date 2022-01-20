The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US will respond if Russia moves any military forces across Ukraine border -White House

US President Joe Biden suggested on Wednesday a minor incursion could merit a calibrated response.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 01:46

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 02:09
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2021 (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2021
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS)
If any Russian military forces move across Ukraine's border, they will be met with a "swift, severe, and united response" from the United States and its allies, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday.
She also said Russian aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics, will be met with "a decisive, reciprocal, and united response."
US President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there would be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."
Biden's comments injected confusion and uncertainty into how the West would respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering an invasion of Ukraine, something Russian officials have repeatedly denied they plan.
"My guess is he will move in," Biden said of Putin at a news conference. "He has to do something."
"Russia will be held accountable if it invades - and it depends on what it does. It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, et cetera," Biden said. "But if they actually do what they're capable of doing ... it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine."
A RUSSIAN battle tank drives during military drills. I can envision that Russia might indeed decide to invade the rest of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS) A RUSSIAN battle tank drives during military drills. I can envision that Russia might indeed decide to invade the rest of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)
The Kremlin has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, a buildup that the West says is preparation for a war to prevent Ukraine from ever joining the NATO Western security alliance.
Biden said a third summit with Putin "is still a possibility" after the two leaders met twice last year. He said he was concerned that a Ukraine conflict could have broader implications and "could get out of hand."
Speaking to reporters at length about the crisis threatening to engulf his presidency, Biden said he believed Putin would test Western leaders. The response to any Russian invasion, he said, would depend on the scale of Moscow's actions and whether US allies squabbled over how to react.
US Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, described Biden's news conference as a train wreck with serious consequences.
"President Biden basically gave Putin a green light to invade Ukraine by yammering about the supposed insignificance of a ‘minor incursion.’ He projected weakness, not strength," Sasse said.
Biden and his team have prepared a broad set of sanctions and other economic penalties to impose on Russia in the event of an invasion and the US president said Russian companies could lose the ability to use the U.S. dollar.
Pressed on what he meant by a "minor incursion," Biden said NATO allies are not united on how to respond depending on what exactly Putin does, saying "there are differences" among them and that he was trying to make sure that "everybody's on the same page."
'BIG NATIONS CAN'T BLUFF'
"Big nations can't bluff, number one. Number two, the idea that we would do anything to split NATO ... would be a big mistake. So the question is, if it's something significantly short of a significant invasion or ... just major military forces coming across. For example, it's one thing to determine if they continue to use cyber efforts; well, we can respond the same way," he said.
Biden said Putin had asked him for guarantees on two issues: that Ukraine would never join NATO and that "strategic" or nuclear weapons never be stationed on Ukrainian soil.
US officials see limiting NATO expansion as a non-starter, but Biden noted there was little chance of Ukraine joining the alliance soon and he suggested there could be a deal under which the West might not station nuclear forces in Ukraine.
"We can work out something on the second piece," depending on Russia's own posture, Biden said.
Visiting Kyiv in a show of support, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at "very short notice" but Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could, even though it was unsure what Moscow really wanted.
The Kremlin said tension around Ukraine was increasing and it still awaited a written U.S. response to its sweeping demands for security guarantees from the West, including a halt to further NATO expansion and a withdrawal of alliance forces from central and eastern European nations that joined it after 1997.
The pessimistic statements highlighted the U.S.-Russian gulf ahead of talks between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday that one Russian foreign policy analyst called "probably the last stop before the train wreck."
Blinken said he would not present a written response on Russia's proposals to Lavrov in Geneva but promised "relentless diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed aggression and to promote dialog and peace."
"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," he said.
Russia has also moved troops to Belarus for what it calls joint military exercises, giving it the option of attacking neighboring Ukraine from the north, east and south.
Eight years ago it seized Crimea and backed separatist forces who took control of large parts of eastern Ukraine, but it has consistently denied any intention of invading now.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine, military maneuvers and NATO aircraft flights were to blame for rising tensions around Ukraine.


Tags Russia ukraine Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel Police must be investigated for using NSO's Pegasus - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by