Knesset committee to inquire on Israel Police use of NSO spyware

The Knesset's Internal Affairs Committee will hold a discussion next Monday following reports claiming that Israel Police used NSO's Pegasus software to spy on Israeli citizens, committee head Merav Ben Ari announced on Thursday morning.
Representatives from Israel Police and several Israeli NGOs will be present in the Knesset discussion.
Yesh Atid MK Ben Ari said the allegations, if true, need to be criticized, despite the "backing Israel Police received many times" from the committee headed by her in the past.