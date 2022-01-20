UK men arrested in Texas synagogue attack investigation

Two British men were arrested on Thursday as part of Great Manchester Police's ongoing investigation into the Colleyville synagogue attack, UK police said.

The two men, arrested in Birmingham and Manchester respectively, remain in custody for questioning by police officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

Earlier this week, UK police arrested two teens suspected to have a connection to the synagogue attacker. The teens were released on Tuesday.