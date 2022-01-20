US imposes sanctions on Ukrainians related to 'Russian harmful foreign activities'
By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 17:31
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four individuals from Ukraine, saying they have been designated related to "Russian harmful foreign activities," the Treasury Department said on its website.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: [email protected]