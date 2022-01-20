The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden says any Russian movement into Ukraine will be considered invasion

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 18:32

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 18:55
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has made clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that any Russian movement into Ukraine would be considered an invasion, after he earlier suggested allies were split over how to react to any "minor incursion."
"I have been absolutely clear with President Putin, he has no misunderstanding. If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border that is an invasion," Biden told reporters at the White House.
Biden said such an invasion would be met by a "severe and coordinated response, economic response as discussed in details with our allies as laid out very clearly with president Putin."
He added: "But there is no doubt, let there be no doubt at all, that if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price."
Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014. Russia denies this.
Biden said Washington was on the lookout for other scenarios.
"Russia has a long history of using measures other than overt military action to carry out aggression. Paramilitary tactics, so-called gray zone attacks and action by Russian soldiers not wearing Russian uniforms."
Biden said other potential covert action by Moscow included cyber attacks as well as what he called the deployment of "little green men in uniform."
"We have to be ready to respond to these as well in a decisive and united way with the range of tools at our disposal," Biden added.
Stabbing in Jewish neighborhood in London - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 05:50 PM
IDF to demolish home of Yehuda Dimentman killer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 05:36 PM
US imposes sanctions on Ukrainians related to Russian foreign activity
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 05:31 PM
Turkey plans power cuts to industrial facilities after Iran cuts gas
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 05:04 PM
Man seriously injured in brawl at Ben Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 03:42 PM
British-Belgian teen becomes youngest woman to fly solo round the world
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 02:12 PM
Myanmar military arrests more journalists in media crackdown
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 01:34 PM
Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan - police
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 01:04 PM
EU to respond with 'massive' sanctions if Ukraine attacked - EU chief
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 12:33 PM
One dead, eight injured in car crash on Highway 2
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 12:23 PM
EU sent invoice to Poland for unpaid fines over judicial changes
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 10:42 AM
Blinken arrives in Berlin for Ukraine talks with European allies
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 10:33 AM
UK men arrested in Texas synagogue attack investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 10:11 AM
China, Russia and Iran will hold their joint naval drills on Friday
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 09:54 AM
Knesset committee to inquire on Israel Police use of NSO spyware
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 09:11 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by