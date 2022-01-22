The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UAE grounds most private drones, light aircraft for a month after Houthi attack

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 17:32
The United Arab Emirates has grounded most private drones and light aircraft used for recreational purposes, the interior ministry said on Saturday, in an apparent precautionary measure after an attack last Monday by Yemen's Houthis on Abu Dhabi airport.
The ban will remain in effect for a month, it said in a statement.
Two dead from suspected charcoal poisoning in Israeli-Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2022 05:50 PM
Unknown individuals set fire to McDonald's branch in the Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2022 11:24 AM
Man arrested for attacking his wife's doctor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2022 10:45 AM
Haitian judge in charge of Moise murder investigation quits
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 05:15 AM
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 05:04 AM
Three injured, one critically in West Bank fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2022 04:15 AM
US calls for de-escalation of Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 02:59 AM
Netanyahu, Mandelblit to have mediation over plea deal dead-end
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2022 09:34 PM
Qatar signs agreement to ensure gas supply to Gaza power plant
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 08:44 PM
Ukraine president thanks Biden for diplomatic and military assistance
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 07:47 PM
Islamic State says militants are attacking a prison in Syria's Hasaka
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 07:17 PM
Nuclear talks with Iran on right track for a final agreement
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 04:12 PM
Barkat calls for patience for Netanyahu plea decision
By GIL HOFFMAN
01/21/2022 02:13 PM
Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 11:16 AM
US to require vaccines for essential workers crossing border
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 01:50 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by