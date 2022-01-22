Israeli woman shot dead in Ramle in suspected murder

A 36-year-old Arab-Israeli woman was shot dead in Ramle on Saturday night in what Israel Police are treating as a suspected murder.

The woman was rushed to Shamir Medical Center in central Israel in critical condition but medical staff at the hospital was forced to determine her death shortly after her arrival to the hospital.

Police have begun to scan the area of the shooting and investigate the circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story.