Winter Olympics: 6 new COVID cases detected among Games-related personnel

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 07:40

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee on Monday said it confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 during testing the previous day.

Of the new cases, four were among new arrivals and the other two were stakeholders already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.

Of the four positive cases found among 529 Olympic-related arrivals at the airport on Sunday Jan. 23, one was an athlete or team official, showed a statement on the official Beijing 2022 website.

