Stones thrown in Hebron, near Cave of the Patriarchs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 12:40

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2022 12:41

Stones were thrown in Hebron near the Cave of the Patriarchs on Tuesday, Magen David Adom (MDA) announced. 

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical care to a 19-year-old man on the scene and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in a light condition with a facial injury.

This comes following a series of violent incidents across the West Bank in recent weeks. 

This is a developing story. 

