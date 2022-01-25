30-year-old killed by collapsed ceiling of building he worked

A 30-year-old worker was killed on Tuesday after the ceiling of the building where he worked collapsed in Tel Aviv.

Firefighters and rescue workers rescued him from the rubble, but Magen David Adom (MDA) staff were forced to call his death on the spot.

Another worker who was at the scene was lightly injured and left the building safely. MDA staff provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center with a head injury.

The building that collapsed was three stories with renovations on the second floor.

Following the collapse, police made changes to traffic to the surrounding streets and the drivers are asked to choose alternative routes.