Jordan signs agreement to supply electricity to Lebanon through Syria

The Lebanese and Jordanian Energy Ministers have signed an agreement to supply electricity from Jordan to Lebanon, the latter suffering from a severe energy crisis, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed with the Syrian Energy Minister present, in whose territory the electricity transmission system passes from Jordan to Lebanon.

The Jordanian energy minister said the agreement was signed with the support of the World Bank.