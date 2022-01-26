The Welfare Ministry is set to provide free hotel accommodation for Israel's homeless during Storm Elpis on Wednesday.

The ministry will bear the cost of accommodation in hotels up to NIS 468 per person for up to three nights.

"Through this move has ensured that there will not be a single person in Israel without a roof over the stormy days. Local authorities do not have to bear any cost, everything will be funded by the ministry as long as they find a solution," says Welfare Minister Meir Cohen.