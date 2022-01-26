The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

North Korean internet downed by suspected cyber attacks - research

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 14:02

North Korea's internet appears to have been hit by a second wave of outages in as many weeks, possibly caused by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, researchers said on Wednesday.

The latest incident took place for about six hours on Wednesday morning local time and came a day after North Korea conducted its fifth missile test this month.

Junade Ali, a cybersecurity researcher in Britain who monitors a range of different North Korean web and email servers, said that at the height of the apparent attack, all traffic to and from North Korea was taken down.

"When someone would try to connect to an IP address in North Korea, the internet would literally be unable to route their data into the country," he told Reuters.

Hours later, servers that handle email were accessible, but some individual web servers of institutions such as the Air Koryo airline, North Korea's ministry of foreign affairs, and Naenara, which is the official portal for the North Korean government, continued to experience stress and downtime.

Internet access is strictly limited in North Korea. It is not known how many people there have direct access to the global internet, but estimates generally place the figure at a small fraction of one percent of the population of about 25 million.

Seoul-based NK Pro, a news site that monitors North Korea, reported that log files and network records showed websites on North Korean web domains were largely unreachable because North Korea’s Domain Name System (DNS) stopped communicating the routes that data packets should take.

A similar incident was observed on Jan. 14, NK Pro reported.

The simultaneous nature of the server outages suggested a DDoS attack, in which hackers try to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyze it, Ali said.

"It’s common for one server to go offline for some periods of time, but these incidents have seen all web properties go offline concurrently. It isn't common to see their entire internet dropped offline."

During the incidents, operational degradation would build up first with network timeouts, then individual servers going offline, and then their key routers dropping off the internet, Ali said. "This indicates to me that this is the result of some form of network stress rather than something like a power cut." 

UK PM Johnson says he will not resign over alleged parties
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:23 PM
Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:19 PM
Lebanon ready to resume talks on disputed maritime border, Aoun says
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:05 PM
Welfare Ministry provides hotel accommodation for homeless during storm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 12:56 PM
UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:49 AM
Jordan signs agreement to supply electricity to Lebanon through Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 11:31 AM
Jordan's army kills man trying to cross border illegally from Syria
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:28 AM
Chinese foreign worker in Israel sentenced to life in prison for murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 10:45 AM
Top Ukrainian official: we won't meet directly with Russian separatists
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 10:02 AM
Disney+ streaming service to be released in Israel this summer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:55 AM
Two arrested in attempt to cross Gaza border into Israel with grenade
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:45 AM
UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:39 AM
Likud MK Nir Barkat tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:10 AM
Prisoner found dead in Nitzan Detention Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 08:41 AM
Japan will cooperate with US in event of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 05:38 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by