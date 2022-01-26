The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanon ready to resume talks on disputed maritime border, Aoun says

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 14:05

Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations over the demarcation of a southern maritime border that is disputed with Israel, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through a U.S. mediator in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in Lebanon's Naqoura, but the talks have stalled several times.

The maritime border dispute has held up exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.

UK PM Johnson says he will not resign over alleged parties
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:23 PM
Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:19 PM
North Korean internet downed by suspected cyber attacks - research
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:02 PM
Welfare Ministry provides hotel accommodation for homeless during storm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 12:56 PM
UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:49 AM
Jordan signs agreement to supply electricity to Lebanon through Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 11:31 AM
Jordan's army kills man trying to cross border illegally from Syria
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:28 AM
Chinese foreign worker in Israel sentenced to life in prison for murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 10:45 AM
Top Ukrainian official: we won't meet directly with Russian separatists
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 10:02 AM
Disney+ streaming service to be released in Israel this summer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:55 AM
Two arrested in attempt to cross Gaza border into Israel with grenade
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:45 AM
UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:39 AM
Likud MK Nir Barkat tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:10 AM
Prisoner found dead in Nitzan Detention Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 08:41 AM
Japan will cooperate with US in event of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 05:38 AM
