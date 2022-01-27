The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

N.Korea fires two missiles in latest testing frenzy, S.Korea says

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 02:28

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday, in what would be the sixth round of missile tests this month.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch of what it presumed were two ballistic missiles at around 8 a.m. local time from around Hamhung, on the east coast of North Korea.

The suspected missiles appeared to have landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a Japanese government source.

North Korea said this month it will bolster its defenses against the United States and consider resuming "all temporally-suspended activities," an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

On Tuesday, North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, amid rising tension over a recent series of weapons tests.

Earlier in the month North Korea tested tactical guided missiles, two "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speed and maneuvering after lift-off, and a railway-borne missile system.

The series of missile tests has drawn condemnation from governments in the United States and Japan and sparked meetings of the United Nations Security Council, which has sanctioned North Korea for violating resolutions that ban ballistic missile tests.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration sanctioned several North Korean and Russian individuals and entities this month on accusations they were helping North Korea's weapons programs, but China and Russia delayed a U.S. bid to impose UN sanctions on five North Koreans.

On Wednesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Mark Lambert said that Washington has "no reservations" about talking with North Korea and is willing to meet anywhere and talk about anything.

"We have to have a serious discussion about the denuclearisation of North Korea, and if North Korea is willing to do that, all sorts of promising things can happen," he said during a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

North Korea has defended its missile tests as its sovereign right for self defense, and said the U.S. sanctions proved that even as Washington proposes talks, it maintains a "hostile" policy toward Pyongyang.

North Korea has not launched long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or tested nuclear weapons since 2017, but began testing a slew of shorter-range missiles after denuclearisation talks stalled following a failed summit with the United States in 2019.

Biden stands by pledge to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:51 PM
Four-way 'Normandy' talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris conclude
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:48 PM
Tensions are increasing as Moscow sends more troops to Belarus- NATO
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:36 PM
Egypt's Sisi makes surprise visit to UAE, meets with crown prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 03:48 PM
Kurdish-led forces say they take control of prison in Syria's Hasaka
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 03:33 PM
COVID-19 in the Knesset: MK Michal Waldiger tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 03:17 PM
UK PM Johnson says he will not resign over alleged parties
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:23 PM
Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:19 PM
North Korean internet downed by suspected cyber attacks - research
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:02 PM
Welfare Ministry provides hotel accommodation for homeless during storm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 12:56 PM
UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:49 AM
Jordan signs agreement to supply electricity to Lebanon through Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 11:31 AM
Jordan's army kills man trying to cross border illegally from Syria
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:28 AM
Chinese foreign worker in Israel sentenced to life in prison for murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 10:45 AM
Top Ukrainian official: we won't meet directly with Russian separatists
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 10:02 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by