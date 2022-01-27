The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel tests positive for COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 07:29

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2022 07:39

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel tested positive for COVID-19, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.

He is reportedly feeling well and will continue to work from home.

India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 07:48 AM
Road collision between truck and car leaves two unconscious and injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 07:48 AM
Two border guards lightly injured in shooting at Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 07:16 AM
Blinken holds talks with China's Wang on Ukraine situation
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 06:51 AM
US Coast Guard reports intercepting 191 Haitians aboard sailing vessel
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 04:04 AM
N.Korea fires two missiles in latest testing frenzy, S.Korea says
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 02:28 AM
Biden stands by pledge to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:51 PM
Four-way 'Normandy' talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris conclude
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:48 PM
Tensions are increasing as Moscow sends more troops to Belarus- NATO
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:36 PM
Egypt's Sisi makes surprise visit to UAE, meets with crown prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 03:48 PM
Kurdish-led forces say they take control of prison in Syria's Hasaka
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 03:33 PM
COVID-19 in the Knesset: MK Michal Waldiger tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 03:17 PM
UK PM Johnson says he will not resign over alleged parties
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:23 PM
Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:19 PM
North Korean internet downed by suspected cyber attacks - research
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by