Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel tests positive for COVID-19

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel tested positive for COVID-19, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.
He is reportedly feeling well and will continue to work from home.
לאחר שהתגלו סימפטומים בצעתי אמש בדיקה ונמצאתי חיובי לקורונה.— Yoaz Hendel יועז הנדל (@YoazHendel1) January 27, 2022
אמשיך לעבוד מהבית בהתאם להנחיות משרד הבריאות.
כצפוי קפה וריצות בוקר לא מועילים נגד קורונה, אבל חיסון כן.
צאו להתחסן, זו הסיבה שהסימפטומים, של מרבית החולים בישראל, קלים.