Brace for Russian cyberattacks over Ukraine, Britain says

Britain warned businesses on Friday to bolster their defenses against possible Russian cyberattacks as the crisis over Ukraine deepened.

"UK organizations are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine," Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said.

Britain's technology minister, Chris Philp, told Times Radio he was concerned about possible cyberattacks.