Russian warships practice artillery firing in Black Sea

Russian warships have been rehearsing shooting at airborne and sea targets during exercises in the Black Sea to the south of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said early on Friday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The exercises involving 20 navy vessels began on Wednesday and are part of a surge of military activity in the region that has put the West on edge during a standoff over Ukraine.

The Black Sea drills are expected to wrap up later on Friday.

Russian artillery forces in the southern Rostov region that borders Ukraine have also been practicing destroying enemy forces and armored vehicles with howitzers, the Defense Ministry said.

The Black Sea drills, part a set of navy exercises taking place in numerous locations this month and next from the Pacific to the Atlantic, also practiced sweeping for mines.