Seven-year-old child injured in shooting incident in the Negev

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2022 14:35

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2022 14:36

A seven-year-old boy was moderately injured in a shooting incident in the Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev on Saturday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the child and rushed him to an MDA station in Rahat for further treatment.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the shooting as officers are scanning the area.

