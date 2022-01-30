Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar tests positive for COVID-19

Justice Minister and New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning.
"A 'positive' start to the week where we will all be home (except for singing, for now at least). Good week and good health to everyone," he tweeted.
פתיחה ״חיובית״ לשבוע בו נהיה כולנו בבית (חוץ משירה, לעת עתה לפחות). שבוע טוב ובריאות איתנה לכולם! pic.twitter.com/s28T21h1ZS— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) January 30, 2022