Esther Pollard rushed to hospital for COVID-19 related illness

Esther Pollard was rushed on Saturday to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital's COVID-19 intensive care unit suffering from septic shock (sepsis).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Pollard, who has been fighting breast cancer for years, had a positive COVID test in the hospital after negative home tests had indicated that she had recovered from a bad case of the virus.

"Esther is really in bad shape," a source close to her said. "The hospital has been absolutely wonderful. Really professional."

Her husband, Israeli agent Jonathan Pollard, asked the public to pray for her with her Hebrew name, Esther Yocheved bat Reizel Bracha.