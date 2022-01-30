Yesh Atid: We will agree to extend Green Pass regulations by few days

The Yesh Atid party stated on Sunday that it will agree to extend Green Pass regulations by a few days, Maariv reported.

"There is no doubt that change is needed in light of the current situation. But for the time being, we agree to the Health Ministry's request to extend the Green Pass regulations by several days in order to regulate the situation in Ben-Gurion Airport," their statement read.