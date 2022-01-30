Human bones found at sea in Herzliya

Human bones were found at sea last Thursday in Herzliya.

Police forces that arrived at the scene pulled the skeleton out of the water and it was taken for examination to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, where it was determined over the weekend to confirm that these were human bones.

The incident is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story.