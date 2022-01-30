Gantz congratulates Jordan's King Abdullah for 60th birthday

Defense Minister Benny Gantz congratulated Jordan's King Abdullah II on his 60th birthday.

"In the name of the Defense Ministry and myself, I would like to wish King Abdullah II blessings for his 60th birthday. I wish him that the next years be full of health, pleasure and prosperity for the Kingdom of Jordan, and for the strengthening of ties between our two countries," he tweeted.

"We will continue to act together to deepen our relationship for peace and stability in our region."