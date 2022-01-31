Chinese companies lose Tel Aviv Light Rail tender amid pressure from US

Chinese companies are no longer in the running to win the Tel Aviv Light Rail tender, NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System said on Sunday night, according to Israeli media.

Israel has been pressured by the US to steer away from Chinese investment, warning it could cause security breaches. In addition, Israel were asked to update the American government on any major deals with China.

Chinese companies who have submitted offers include the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and the CRRC Corporation.