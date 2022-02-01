Bill to cancel levy on foreign workers passes in Knesset

The Knesset plenum on Tuesday morning passed the "Heal Israel's Economy" bill, which will cancel the tax on business owners who hire foreign workers. The bill passed its second and third readings and became law.

Before the law had passed, business owners were required to pay the state a sum equaling between 15%-20% of the foreign worker's salaries.

The bill was proposed by MK Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid).