The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Repeated bomb threats rattle US Black colleges and universities

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 00:24

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 00:26

At least a dozen historically Black colleges and universities in the United States received bomb threats and put their campuses on lockdown on Tuesday, a day after a rash of similar threats forced several of them to cancel classes.

The threats in cities from Baltimore to New Orleans coincided with the first day of US Black History Month.

"We don't think it's by coincidence that we received this particular threat at this particular time," said A. Zachary Faison, Jr., president of Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida.

A 3:30 a.m. caller to the Jacksonville sheriff's office warned that "multiple explosive devices" had been placed around the campus and would be detonated 12 hours later, followed by a school shooting, Faison said.

Local law enforcement officers with dogs were patrolling the campus as of midday on Tuesday, he said. The Jacksonville sheriff's office declined comment.

In a statement the FBI said it was aware of the bomb threats and working with its law enforcement partners to address potential threats. It encouraged members of the public to report anything suspicious to the bureau.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a press briefing that "we take these threats incredibly seriously," but said the White House still did know what had motivated the threats.

The U.S. intelligence community warned months ago of a threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, would seek to carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians.

Howard University in Washington, Morgan State University in Maryland, Spelman College in Georgia and Xavier University of Louisiana were among the colleges that received threats, according to Twitter posts and statements from the schools.

"Institutions in the Black community become targets when issues of race, issues of civil rights, issues of equality bubble to the surface and become the focal point of American society," said Howard University librarian Lopez Matthews, Jr.

Matthews said Howard University came under threat from racist attackers during riots in Washington in 1919, and again in the 1960s during the U.S. civil rights movement.

Howard gave the all clear a few hours after the campus received a threat at around 2:55 a.m., but not all students were reassured.

"We will not let (the threats) deter us from fulfilling our mission of providing superior educational experiences to our students," Howard University said in a statement.

Half of Caleb Brown's classmates were absent from his film-directing class on Tuesday morning, the Howard senior told Reuters in an interview.

"For just today and tomorrow, if we could have gone virtual and they could have brought in a team to sweep every building on campus from top to bottom to really check and make sure that campus is safe, I would feel more at ease," said Brown, 22, a television and film major.

By noon on Tuesday, at least six of the colleges that received threats had investigated them and issued "all clear" messages, though some, including Spelman and Tougaloo College in Mississippi, were still holding class virtually for the day.

On Monday, several of the colleges told students and staff to shelter in place and canceled classes for the day after similar bomb threats. Authorities said they did not find any suspicious devices, allowing the schools to reopen.

Potential oil spots found 20km off Netanya coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 11:46 PM
Toxic chemical used as weapon in northern Syria - OPCW
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 09:00 PM
NJ weather-predicting groundhog dies just before Groundhog Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:51 PM
Conflict with Russia would mean full scale war in Europe, Zelenskiy says
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 08:19 PM
Earthquake drill to be held in Modi'in on Wednesday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:06 PM
Police search school in Hamburg on report armed youth may have entered
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 02:12 PM
White House official to discuss Ukraine cyber security to Europe allies
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 02:03 PM
UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta after crimes
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 11:28 AM
Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 11:24 AM
Bird flu discovered at Dutch farm, over 160,000 chickens to be culled
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 11:14 AM
Ukraine will increase size of military by 100,000, president says
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 10:32 AM
UK warns Putin of economic pain if Russia invades Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 09:38 AM
Israeli security forces seal Eli Kay's terrorist's home for destructioN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:59 AM
Bill to cancel levy on foreign workers passes in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:49 AM
Japan's missing F-15 fighter jet believed to have crashed
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 04:43 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by