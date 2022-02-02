Jewish Agency meeting ends in stalemate

The Jewish Agency selection committee meeting ended late Tuesday night without choosing a new chairman.

No candidate received the nine of 10 votes required to be selected.

There will be another meeting to decide whether to narrow down the candidates and to see if an agreement can be reached.