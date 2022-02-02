The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 11:54

At least six people were killed in a failed attempt to overthrow Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, state radio said on Wednesday, as residents of the capital cautiously returned to daily life.

The dead in Tuesday's incident included four assailants and two members of the presidential guard, it said. Embalo had announced on Tuesday night that the situation was under control after gunfire rang out for more than five hours near a government compound where he was holding a cabinet meeting.

The West African country, which has a population of about 2 million, has now seen 10 coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974. Only one democratically elected president has completed a full term.

It remains unclear who was behind the attack, which Embalo said was not only a failed coup but an assassination attempt.

In a video, the president suggested that not all units of the army were involved but that the attackers may have been linked to the drug trade.

Guinea-Bissau is known as a major transit point for Latin American cocaine headed for Europe, contributing to its perpetual instability.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission president Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said the army was responsible, adding in a Twitter post on Wednesday: "I welcome the failure of the military coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau, which was an attack on democracy and the people."

The main road linking the city center to the airport remained closed on Wednesday morning since it goes past the presidential palace, but banks and shops had reopened and people were venturing out, a Reuters reporter said.

Romanian PM speaks with ambassador who suggests meeting with Israel
By SIMONA KLODNISCHI/AGERPRES/TNS
02/02/2022 12:35 PM
At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 12:31 PM
Rocket attack on Baghdad Airport denied, sirens were a test
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 09:02 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 2cm. in one day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 07:51 AM
13-year-old boy dies in Jerusalem apartment fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 02:43 AM
Pentagon chief to travel to Europe in February to meet NATO allies
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 01:36 AM
One student killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Minnesota school
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 01:33 AM
Jewish Agency meeting ends in stalemate
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/02/2022 12:52 AM
Repeated bomb threats rattle US Black colleges and universities
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 12:24 AM
Potential oil spots found 20km off Netanya coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 11:46 PM
Toxic chemical used as weapon in northern Syria - OPCW
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 09:00 PM
NJ weather-predicting groundhog dies just before Groundhog Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:51 PM
Conflict with Russia would mean full scale war in Europe, Zelenskiy says
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 08:19 PM
Earthquake drill to be held in Modi'in on Wednesday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:06 PM
Police search school in Hamburg on report armed youth may have entered
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 02:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]t.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by