Palestinian youth involved in Yehuda Dimentman killing indicted

A Palestinian youth was indicted by the IDF's Military Advocate General (MAG) on Thursday for his involvement in the murder of Homesh yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman in December 2021, Ynet reported.

The teen indicted is suspected to have acted as the getaway driver in the killing of Dimentman, whose car was sprayed with bullets by gunmen in the West Bank.

The terrorists also planned to kidnap Dimentman's body, according to the indictment.