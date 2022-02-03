Ayelet Shaked calls for release of Yemenite Children Affair document

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked sent a letter to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz requesting the release of a document detailing the involvement of Health Ministry officials in the Yemenite Children Affair, Ynet reported on Thursday.

The Yemenite Children Affair, which Shaked called a "bleeding wound in the heart of Israeli society," is the disappearance of mainly Yemenite, North African and Balkan babies of Jews who made aliyah from 1948 to 1954.

One in eight children of Yemenite-Israeli families disappeared during that timeframe, according to some estimates.

According to reports, Horowitz holds a completed draft of the document which Shaked is now calling to be released to the public.