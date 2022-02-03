IDF forces rushing to rescue 35 hikers stuck in West Bank rivers

Some 35 hikers are being rescued by rescue teams after getting stuck in Wadi Murabba'at and Wadi Qelt, flowing from the West Bank's Judean desert to the Dead Sea, Israeli media reported.

A group of 15 hikers was unable to complete their track in Wadi Qelt as the sun set, with one hiker suffering a leg injury.

At the same time, another group of 20 hikers got stuck in Wadi Murabba'at and forces from the IDF's Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 were rushed to aid in the rescue of the hikers, some suffering from hypothermia.

Drones have managed to identify and locate the groups in the rivers as rescue forces make their way.

This is a developing story.