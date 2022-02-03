The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF forces rushing to rescue 35 hikers stuck in West Bank rivers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 19:22

Some 35 hikers are being rescued by rescue teams after getting stuck in Wadi Murabba'at and Wadi Qelt, flowing from the West Bank's Judean desert to the Dead Sea, Israeli media reported.

A group of 15 hikers was unable to complete their track in Wadi Qelt as the sun set, with one hiker suffering a leg injury.

At the same time, another group of 20 hikers got stuck in Wadi Murabba'at and forces from the IDF's Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 were rushed to aid in the rescue of the hikers, some suffering from hypothermia.

Drones have managed to identify and locate the groups in the rivers as rescue forces make their way.

This is a developing story.

Ayelet Shaked calls for release of Yemenite Children Affair document
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 06:33 PM
French right party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in hospital after stroke
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 05:35 PM
Palestinian youth involved in Yehuda Dimentman killing indicted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 03:22 PM
30-year-old man shot in Petah Tikvah, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 02:38 PM
Smuggling of five tons of tomatoes from Gaza to Israel thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 02:17 PM
N. Ireland first minister set to resign on Thursday - BBC
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 11:24 AM
Syrian Civil Defence says at least 13 killed after US raid
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 10:05 AM
Erdogan says Israel president to visit Turkey in mid-March
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 10:00 AM
Pakistan: Four soldiers, fifteen insurgents dead after army base attacks
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 08:55 AM
Human skeleton found near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 08:26 AM
Mississippi becomes 37th US state to legalize medical marijuana
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 06:20 AM
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 03:05 AM
Biden names former Senator Jones as adviser for filling Court seat
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 12:43 AM
MK Merav Michaeli tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 11:14 PM
Shots fired at IDF position near Nablus, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 10:45 PM
