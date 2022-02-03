Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at east Jerusalem police station

Palestinian youth threw Molotov cocktails toward an east Jerusalem police station on Thursday night, Walla reported.

No one was injured in the incident. However, infrastructural damage was caused.

This is the second such incident this week. On Sunday night, youth threw Molotov cocktails towards an Israel Police station in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sur Baher in Israel's capital.