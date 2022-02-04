The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

MKs, peace activists plant trees near Palestinian village Burin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 10:50

Updated: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 11:02

Hundreds of peace activists, including Meretz MKs Gaby Lasky and Mossi Raz, and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, planted trees on Friday in the West Bank village of Burin in the Samaria Region, the site of attacks by settlers in recent weeks.

Left-wings organizations that are participating include Peace Now, Standing Together, Breaking the Silence, Crime Minister, Rabbis for Human Rights, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and others.

The planters are demanding that the government evacuate the nearby settlement Givat Ronen and punish its residents who attacked left-wing activists two weeks ago.

"The Jewish-Arab partnership is stronger than Jewish terror," Lasky said. "Jewish terror has one objective: to get rid of the Palestinians and banish them from their lands."

"We will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians and show them that the settlers' attempt to push them out will not work," she added. 

Ukraine notified by Washington on alleged Russia video plot, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 11:11 AM
Denmark finds Iranian opposition group guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 10:51 AM
Unusually high air-pollution in Israel on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 10:33 AM
Russia confirms 12-year sentence for alleged Ukrainian spy - report
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 09:11 AM
EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed for Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 08:46 AM
Russia denies leaking US security talks document to El Pais
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 08:07 AM
One of Ahmaud Arbery's 3 killers withdraws plea deal on hate charges
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 05:35 AM
Olympics-Beijing organizers report 21 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 3
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 05:32 AM
Death of ISIS leader Quraishi as 'milestone', US in touch with anti-ISIS
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 02:46 AM
US troops prepare for deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 12:32 AM
IMF chief says 'too early to say' if world facing sustained inflation
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 11:31 PM
Russia-China ties will not make up for consequences of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 09:54 PM
Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at east Jerusalem police station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 09:35 PM
Iraqi military says intelligence provided info about IS leader location
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 09:15 PM
Osem cancels price hike on products after government, public pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 08:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by