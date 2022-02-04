MKs, peace activists plant trees near Palestinian village Burin

Hundreds of peace activists, including Meretz MKs Gaby Lasky and Mossi Raz, and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, planted trees on Friday in the West Bank village of Burin in the Samaria Region, the site of attacks by settlers in recent weeks.

Left-wings organizations that are participating include Peace Now, Standing Together, Breaking the Silence, Crime Minister, Rabbis for Human Rights, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and others.

The planters are demanding that the government evacuate the nearby settlement Givat Ronen and punish its residents who attacked left-wing activists two weeks ago.

"The Jewish-Arab partnership is stronger than Jewish terror," Lasky said. "Jewish terror has one objective: to get rid of the Palestinians and banish them from their lands."

"We will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians and show them that the settlers' attempt to push them out will not work," she added.