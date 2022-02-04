The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

China's Xi says meeting with Russia's Putin will strengthen ties

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 11:50

China's President Xi Jinping said that a meeting he held on Friday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations, according to a report from Chinese state media.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and a series of major issues concerning international strategic security and stability, according to the report. 

5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 12:21 PM
Erdogan says Turkey, Israel can jointly bring gas to Europe
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 12:04 PM
Ukraine notified by Washington on alleged Russia video plot, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 11:11 AM
Denmark finds Iranian opposition group guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 10:51 AM
MKs, peace activists plant trees near Palestinian village Burin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 10:50 AM
Unusually high air-pollution in Israel on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 10:33 AM
Russia confirms 12-year sentence for alleged Ukrainian spy - report
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 09:11 AM
EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed for Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 08:46 AM
Russia denies leaking US security talks document to El Pais
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 08:07 AM
One of Ahmaud Arbery's 3 killers withdraws plea deal on hate charges
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 05:35 AM
Olympics-Beijing organizers report 21 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 3
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 05:32 AM
Death of ISIS leader Quraishi as 'milestone', US in touch with anti-ISIS
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 02:46 AM
US troops prepare for deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 12:32 AM
IMF chief says 'too early to say' if world facing sustained inflation
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 11:31 PM
Russia-China ties will not make up for consequences of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 09:54 PM
