IDF deputy commander fired after friendly fire incident

The deputy commander of the 33rd combat battalion Caracal will be relieved of his duties following an investigation into an incident where two Border Police officers were lightly wounded by friendly fire, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Friday.

The two officers were injured after they shot towards a vehicle driven by undercover police during an attempt to thwart smuggling along the Egyptian border.

The IDF came to the conclusion the deputy commander, a major, showed a lack of coordination and dangerous positioning and violated the IDF's open-fire regulations.