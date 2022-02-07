Tunisian president says he will not interfere in judiciary

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday he will not interfere in the judiciary, a day after he announced he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, the presidency's page on Facebook said.

Speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Saied said he took the decision to dissolve the council, one of the few remaining state bodies still able to act independently of him, because it "became a necessity."