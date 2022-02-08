The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Olympics: Nathan Chen breaks figure skating short program world record

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 07:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 07:41

American figure skater Nathan Chen posted a world record score of 113.97 points in the short program of the men's singles with a stunning skate at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

The world champion's performance at the Capital Indoor Stadium eclipsed the previous mark of 111.82 by Japan's Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, which was set at the Four Continents tournament in 2020.

Chen finished top of the short program ahead of Japan's Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and Shoma Uno (105.90).

The 22-year-old Chen is bidding to erase the heartbreak of his 2018 Olympics at Pyeongchang, where an error-strewn short program saw him miss out on an individual medal.

Chen has already won a team silver with the United States in Beijing.

COVID-19 will likely never go away - Ash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 08:11 AM
Israeli forces evacuate settler outpost named after Ahuvia Sandak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 07:51 AM
Tax exemption for international athletes approved by Knesset
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/08/2022 12:47 AM
Biden says US citizens in Ukraine should leave the country
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 11:52 PM
Russia continues to add troops along Ukraine border - Pentagon
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 10:53 PM
Germany and US in lockstep to deter Russian aggression, says Biden
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 08:58 PM
Likud MK Fateen Mulla tests positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 08:55 PM
Tunisian president says he will not interfere in judiciary
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 08:42 PM
Russian ships enter Mediterranean for navy drills - Ifx
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 08:41 PM
US offers reward for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport attack
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 08:25 PM
Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov to travel to Dubai, Abu Dhabi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 06:48 PM
Germany to deploy up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 05:36 PM
US officials head to Europe to coordinate sanctions options for Russia
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 05:31 PM
Bill to disperse the Knesset submitted following Pegasus affair
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/07/2022 04:15 PM
Smuggling attempt of 10,000 bullets thwarted at Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 04:12 PM
