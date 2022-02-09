German general visits Israel, talks Hezbollah with IDF chief of staff

Inspector-General of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Eberhard Zorn concluded his visit to Israel on Tuesday, the IDF said.

During his visit, Zorn met with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi as he visited the Israeli Navy base in Haifa, where German frigate GNS Bayern docked.

Zorn also toured the IDF's Northern Command and received a briefing of the situation along Israel's northern border with Lebanon and Hezbollah's consolidation of power in the country.