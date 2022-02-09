Israeli MK tears up Amnesty's apartheid report in the Knesset

Yamina MK Yomtom Kalfon dramatically tore up Amnesty International's report labeling Israel an apartheid state in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday evening.
"This antisemitic report will be thrown into history's trash can," Kalfon said as he tore up the document.
ח"כ כלפון קרע את דו"ח אמנסטי מעל דוכן הכנסת: "דו"ח אנטישמי שייזרק לפח האשפה של ההיסטוריה". צפו@YomtobKalfon @AmnestyIsrael pic.twitter.com/2j9QYhWGbH— ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) February 9, 2022
Kalfon took a page out of former president Chaim Herzog's book, who famously tore up the 1975 UN resolution declaring Zionism to be racism. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan pulled a similar trick last year, tearing up a UN Human Rights Council report during an address at the UN General Assembly.