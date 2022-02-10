The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Omicron BA.2 sub-variant dominant in S.Africa, says CDC

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 11:37

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in South Africa and has been detected in multiple other African countries, the head of the continent's top public health body said on Thursday.

"We have data from South Africa that the BA.2 lineage has now become the predominant variant in South Africa," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at a regular online media briefing.

He said BA.2 had been identified in Mozambique, Senegal, Botswana, Mauritius, Kenya and Malawi, adding that the sub-variant was likely to be present elsewhere but may not have been detected yet due to weaker surveillance systems. 



Dubai civil defense bring under control 'small fire' in warehouse
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 11:40 AM
US, Israeli national security advisors discuss Iran, Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 11:17 AM
Turkey says Israel normalization does not mean Palestinian policy change
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 09:29 AM
Kinneret rises by 1.5 centimeters, 1.3 meters below upper red line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 08:28 AM
US court won't block order stopping Biden vaccine mandate
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 03:41 AM
Libyan PM escapes unharmed from assassination bid
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 03:36 AM
Biden, Saudi king discuss regional issues including Iran, Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 10:50 PM
Five injured by firecracker blast in Bnei Brak banquet hall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 10:31 PM
FM official visited Turkey ahead of Erdoğan-Herzog meeting - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 09:51 PM
20-year-old man stabbed, seriously injured in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 08:14 PM
Israeli MK tears up Amnesty's apartheid report in the Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 07:21 PM
European parliament to investigate NSO Pegasus spying
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 06:46 PM
German general visits Israel, talks Hezbollah with IDF chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 06:32 PM
IDF searching for West Bank checkpoint shooter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 06:31 PM
Palestinians cross Gaza border into Israel, torch IDF truck
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 04:47 PM
