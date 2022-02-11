Lebanon violated UNSC Resolution 1701, says IDF

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2022 13:30

Lebanon has violated UNSC Resolution 1701 with the of Hezbollah and of illegal weapons in southern Lebanon, the IDF informed international bodies on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced. 

A trilateral meeting between the IDF, UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) took place at the UNIFIL post in Rosh Hanikra on the Israeli-Lebanese border. 

The IDF delegation to the meeting was led by Brigadier General Effie Defrin, Head of the IDF's International Cooperation Division. 

Journalists working with UN detained in Afghanistan - UNHCR
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 01:41 PM
COVID: EU regulator reviewing menstrual disorder cases after mRNA shots
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 01:35 PM
Quad slams N. Korea missile launches, opposes coercive economic policies
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 12:48 PM
Iran's President Raisi says Tehran 'never has hope' in Vienna talks
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 12:08 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Knesset D-G, A-G test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 10:45 AM
Two infiltrate into Israel at Lebanon crossing, arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 08:58 AM
Body found in cistern in Arara, investigation ongoing
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/11/2022 01:38 AM
IDF captures man suspected of crossing Lebanese border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 08:06 PM
Trans-Israel Pipeline appeals block of oil deal with UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 06:26 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah's office hacked using Israeli spyware - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 06:19 PM
Germany's FM, Bennett meet in Israel, discuss Iran nuclear deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 05:23 PM
Hilltop youth involved in Ahuvia Sandak death could be indicted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 04:25 PM
Israel's El Al Airlines sees flight disruptions to Dubai from Sunday
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 03:39 PM
Israeli basketball player Daniel Sasson passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 02:41 PM
Libyan parliament spokesman declares Bashagha new PM
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 02:26 PM
