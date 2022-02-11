Lebanon violated UNSC Resolution 1701, says IDF

Lebanon has violated UNSC Resolution 1701 with the of Hezbollah and of illegal weapons in southern Lebanon, the IDF informed international bodies on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

A trilateral meeting between the IDF, UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) took place at the UNIFIL post in Rosh Hanikra on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The IDF delegation to the meeting was led by Brigadier General Effie Defrin, Head of the IDF's International Cooperation Division.