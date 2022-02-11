Foreign Ministry advises diplomats to remove family from Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry and the advised Israelis on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine amid tensions with Russia.

The Foreign Ministry also asked Israelis who are currently in Ukraine to avoid traveling to any dangerous areas.

Israeli diplomats were also asked to evacuate their families from areas of tension.