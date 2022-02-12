The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2022 02:52

A US decision on Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children 6 months through 4 years of age has been postponed for at least two months after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it needed more data.

The FDA had planned to decide on the vaccine based on early trial data as soon as next week with the government planning to roll it out on Feb. 21. It had asked Pfizer to speed up its application as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a surge of infections, including among children.



Two killed in car explosion between Ramla and Lod
By Walla!
02/12/2022 02:29 AM
Suspected arson in Jewish home in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 01:23 AM
US FDA authorizes Lilly COVID-19 drug
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 09:39 PM
White House: Russia now has enough forces for Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 09:12 PM
Tottenham considering bid for 2026 Super Bowl - report
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 08:25 PM
Twitter says investigating errors on website
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 07:52 PM
Foreign Ministry advises diplomats to remove family from Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 07:14 PM
Former government D-Gs to have their phones tested for Pegasus hack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 06:22 PM
Canada's Ontario province declares state of emergency
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 06:08 PM
Biden met national security advisers on Russia
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 05:42 PM
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid, terrorism victims
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 04:50 PM
Dakar rally car blast caused by improvised explosive device
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 04:47 PM
Russia to respond soon to US and NATO on security - report
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 03:41 PM
20-year-old man dies in car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 03:16 PM
Journalists working with UN detained in Afghanistan - UNHCR
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 01:41 PM
