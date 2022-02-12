Israel to issue severe travel warning, evacuate citizens from Ukraine

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to issue a severe travel warning to Ukraine and order the evacuation of all Israelis from the eastern European country, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Following a situational assessment held by Bennett with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, National Security Council head Eyal Hulta and Foreign Ministry representatives, it was reportedly decided to accelerate plans to evacuate all Israelis from Ukraine as soon as possible.

Another situational assessment is expected to be held later on Saturday.