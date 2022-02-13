Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Sunday morning that he is planning to take Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) to court after Levy kicked him out of the Knesset plenum for using the word mechabel (terrorist,) KAN reported.

The incident occurred when MKs got up to present arguments for and against the family reunification bill on Monday. Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi was speaking to the plenum when Ben-Gvir yelled towards him "mechabel." He was immediately removed from the hall.

Ben-Gvir claimed that kicking him out for using that word is arbitrary and victimizing, that similar words like "terrorist" and "traitor" are used all the time with no consequences to their sayers.