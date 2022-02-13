Dozens of parents gathered outside the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court on Sunday morning while a hearing is held on extending the detention of a kindergarten principal and teacher accused of child abuse, Israeli media reported.

Parents protesting outside the court held numerous signs saying such phrases as "When the doors close, the monsters wake up" and shouted phrases such as "Justice for the children," according to media reports.

The two suspects, Orly Davidovich and her daughter Danielle Leibowitz, were arrested last Tuesday after complaints were filed about them abusing children. Evidence was collected from cameras in the kindergarten, which seemed to support the allegations.