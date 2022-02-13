Gaza warns Israel to stop Sheikh Jarrah escalation

Gaza issued a warning to Israel in a tweet on Sunday, saying that the only way to keep the peace is to stop the escalation in Sheikh Jarrah.

"If you want to keep stability on the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, you must stop the constant attacks on our people in Sheikh Jarrah," they wrote.



אם אתה רוצה לשמור על יציבות בהתנחלויות הסובבות את רצועת עזה, עליך להפסיק את ההתקפות המתמשכות שלך על עמנו בשכונת שייח' ג'ראח בירושלים הכבושה. — غزة الآن - Gaza Now #عاجل (@GazaNownews) February 13, 2022

Following an incident over the weekend when the home of a Jewish family in the neighborhood was set on fire, MK Itamar Ben Gvir set up an office in Sheikh Jarrah, sparking protests and violence.

Israel Police blocked the roads into the neighborhood in an attempt to stop both Jews and Arabs from arriving on the scene and causing an escalation.