Two men injured in fire at Caeserea factory

Two men were moderately injured in a fire at a factory in Caeserea on Sunday.

Magen David Adom arrived on the scene and took the two men to the hospital with burns on their upper bodies.

Four people have died in workplace accidents in the last week with more than 10 further injuries